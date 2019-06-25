Filming has begun on 'Fast & Furious 9'.

Nathalie Emmanuel, who joined as hacker Ramsey in the seventh movie, took to Twitter to reveal the next instalment of the blockbuster action franchise is underway and she also teased returning cast members in emoji form.

She wrote on Monday (24.06.19): ''Day one of shooting Fast and Furious 9 today... The team is back together.''

It's believed the first emoji is Vin Diesel (Dom), then Michelle Rodriguez (Letty), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Jordana Brewster (Mia) and as the final two have laptops they are believed to be Nathalie and Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges' (Tej).

Vin also shared a video from the set with Michelle on his Instagram and admitted it felt like a ''miracle'' completing their first day.

He said: ''Wow.

''Can you believe it, Letty? Can you believe it? We just completed our first day and it feels like a miracle.''

He added in the caption: ''First day completed!

Blessed beyond words.

#Fast9 2020 (sic)''

Earlier this month, it was revealed that John Cena has joined the cast in an unknown role.

Deadline reported he will however be playing ''a bada**''.

The WWE star confirmed the news himself in a Tweet which read: ''For nearly 20 years, the Fast Franchise has entertained fans and created some of the biggest cinematic moments in history. It's an incredible honor to join this franchise and this family. (sic)''

'Fast and Furious 9' has a May 2020 release, and is being written by Dan Casey using a story by Justin Lin.

Vin is producing through his One Race Films banner, and Justin Lin will also produce through Perfect Storm Entertainment.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jason Statham will be sitting this instalment out, as they're both busy filming a spin-off movie about their own characters, entitled 'Hobbs and Shaw'.

Jordana Brewster reprises her role after last being seen in 'Furious 7', which served as the send off for her on-screen husband Brian O'Connor, played by the late Paul Walker.

And Michelle returns as Letty after a female writer joined the production following Michelle's complaints that she was originally unsure about coming back to the series due to being disappointed with how the series' female characters were treated.