Nate Dogg's son has reportedly been arrested on felony drug charges.

Naijiel Hale - the son of the late 'Shake That' rapper who died in 2011 aged 41 following complications from multiple strokes - was allegedly arrested for two counts of felony distribution of dangerous drugs and one count of misdemeanour possession after being involved in a drug sting operation.

TMZ.com reports that Naijiel - who is a junior cornerback on the Montana State University football team - was involved in the operation set up by police which saw him arrested after he allegedly organised multiple drug deals with buyers who turned out to be undercover police officers.

The publication also reports that Naijiel's teammate Darren Gardenhire was also arrested in the operation, after one deal allegedly saw Naijiel set up a sale of Xanax - a drug used to treat anxiety disorders - and told the buyers to meet with Darren to complete the transaction.

According to news station KRTV, Montana State University football coach Jeff Choate has suspended both Naijiel and Darren from the team indefinitely as a result of the alleged offences.

KRTV also states that a search of the residence allegedly turned up marijuana, but no other drugs.

Both of their vehicles have reportedly been seized, and are awaiting search warrants after a police dog allegedly indicated they both had the odour of dangerous drugs.

Naijiel and Darren are roommates at Montana State University, and both formerly played together on the University of Washington football team. Naijiel was dismissed from the team in 2015 over a disciplinary issue, and Darren left the programme in 2016.

A Gallatin County judge set bond for Naijiel at $25,000 and for Darren at $20,000 on Thursday (06.04.17).