Natasha Lyonne wants modern female TV characters to spend less time getting dressed up.

The '39-year-old actress has co-created 'Russian Doll' for Netflix - in which she will also play the lead character, who finds herself reliving the same day in a mysterious loop that she has to figure out - and it was important for her to keep the wardrobe simple so the female stars can spend more time doing ''other things''.

Speaking to InStyle, Lyonne said: ''I love dressing up as much as the next guy when it's appropriate. If I'm on my way to a Chanel event or going to some party with [long-time friend] Chloë Sevigny, I'll put an outfit on and I'm over the moon about it.

''But, for example, when I think back to how many pencil skirts they had to deal with on 'Ally McBeal', I love the idea of a modern woman on a TV show not having to spend all her energy changing back and forth all day. It gives you a lot more time for all the other things you want to be doing.''

The 'Orange is the New Black' actress is embracing the years ahead of her and while she's not even 40 yet, she's already getting excited about her 50s.

Opening up about what she's looking forward to in the next decade, she said: ''I guess turning 50, which nobody really leads with. I heard it's the new 17 [laughs]. Honestly, I'm just confused that I'm not 40 yet. Nora Ephron [You've Got Mail] didn't even direct her first movie until she was 50. I don't throw the patriarchy around as much as I should, but I think it's kind of a false idea that the teen years and the 20s are the best for women. In the 30s, 40s, 50s -- that's when the magic starts happening.''