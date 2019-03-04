Natasha Hamilton's wedding plans are on hold.

The Atomic Kitten star had originally planned to tie the knot with fiancé Charles Gay last year but because they were so busy in 2018, they didn't have time to plan their wedding together.

She said: ''Last year we were going to get married but I spent eight months on tour doing 'Fat Friends The Musical' and it meant me travelling around the country. I was in a different city every week, Charles was also busy with his work. It was just, 'How are we going to plan this? Are we going to plan over Skype?' It wasn't that personal thing that we wanted. So we were just like, let's just do it when the times right.'''

And the 36-year-old singer - who has Josh, 16, Harry, 14, eight-year-old son Alfie, and four-year-old Ella Rose, from her previous relationships - insists she won't be rushing to have a baby with Charles.

She added to the Mail Online: ''We can't try to shoehorn a baby in - and the wedding - we're not in a rush. Do what we're doing, we're enjoying our lives together as a family.'''

Natasha previously revealed her relationship with Charles is ''different'' to any other she's had.

She said: ''I've loved every man I've been in a serious relationship with but everything is different with Charlie. That's why we're engaged. We have such a special bond. We have a very mature relationship - there are no silly squabbles or bickering. People say I'm always falling in love but I've never been the type of person to be in a relationship with someone I'm not in love with. I don't think it's weird to have loved more than one man. I know it's quick, but what Charlie and I have is very special. Charlie is a great man, who loves me and is great with my children. I'm not going to let the opportunity to be happy pass me by for fear that people will judge me.''