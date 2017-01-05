Natasha Hamilton was rushed to hospital last week.

The Atomic Kitten singer was forced to pull out of her pantomime performance in 'Aladdin' on December 30 at the Epstein Theatre in Liverpool at the last minute when she made a dramatic dash to accident and emergency for ''severe stomach pains.''

A source told The Sun: ''Natasha [who plays Princess Jasmine] was feeling really unwell and made the decision to visit A&E. It was stomach pains which have flared up from last year. She will probably need an operation this month.''

The flame-haired beauty later apologised to her fans who had bought tickets to see her portray the lead only to discover that her stand in had temporarily taken her place.

Natasha - who is engaged to Charles Day - wrote at the time: ''Apologies to anyone who cant watch our panto tonight, I've not been very well & spent the past few hours in A&E ... x (sic)''

It's not known what caused the 34-year-old beauty to double over in pain but it seems she's now made a miraculous recovery as she's been back on stage since January 1.

She tweeted: ''11 more shows to get through in 4 & a half days... #pantolife (sic)''

Earlier this year, Natasha was rushed to hospital after she was left in ''absolute agony'' following a ruptured cyst but she managed to get through the ordeal within seven hours.

The mother-of-four tweeted at the time: ''Hour 7 of being in hospital...think another ruptured cyst! Absolute agony ... amazing staff #NHS. (sic)''

Meanwhile, it seems Natasha isn't the only one who has been struck down with ill health during panto as her castmate Lewis Pryor dramatically collapsed backstage just before Christmas but luckily his co-star Jordan Davies stepped in to help him.

An insider explained: ''Jordan was a hero and handled the horrible situation so well. He put Lewis in the recovery position as soon as he saw him fall to the floor.''