Natasha Hamilton wants another baby.

The Atomic Kitten singer already has Josh, 14, with club owner Fran Cosgrave, Harry, 13, with dancer Gavid Hatcher, Alfie, six, with ex-husband Riad Erraji and Ella, two, with former fiance Ritchie Neville but now she is so happy with fiancé Charles Gay she has been thinking about having a child with him because he's so great with her kids.

Speaking to Closer magazine, she said: ''We'll see what happens about another baby. It would be great, but the main thing is that Charlie is a good father figure - we wouldn't be getting married otherwise. His main priority is the children. He's not their dad, but the boys and Ella dote on him. We're a proper family unit.''

Despite troubles in her personal life in the past, Natasha, 34, insists she has no reservations about getting married again or having more kids because she's learned to live in the moment.

She said: ''If there's anything my past has taught me, it's to live in the now and not to worry about what's happened. I definitely have no reservations now. You do need time to get over what you've been through in the past, but enough time has gone by. I've met a wonderful person who's asked me to marry him and everything has really settled down now.''

And though the couple haven't yet set a date for their nuptials, the 'Whole Again' singer revealed they are hoping to tie the knot next year.

She added: ''We're hoping to get married next year and have looked at a few locations - we might have a beach wedding - although we haven't set a date yet.''