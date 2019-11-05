Natasha Hamilton has revealed she cured her panic attacks by changing her diet.

The Atomic Kitten singer embarked on a 30-day gut-cleansing programme in July which involved her ditching alcohol and sugar and she believes the alteration to her menu has resulted in the anxiety attacks stopping and has improved her mental health in general.

In an interview with Closer magazine, Natasha said: ''The results were instant. I had so much energy, my mood lifted right away and my skin just glowed.

''It sounds extreme, but I've realised there's a huge link between the food you eat and your mental state. The physical transformation helped me feel stronger inside. It was like a fog had lifted and the panic attacks stopped because I could see clearer.''

Natasha knew she was doing something right because her four children, Josh, 17, Harry, 14, Alfie, nine, and Ella, two, all noticed a difference in their mother.

She added: ''The kids see a huge difference in me, too - I'm happy, functioning better and feel energised. I feel I'm finally myself again.''

The 37-year-old star also candidly discussed how her demons returned earlier this year.

She said: ''Life became really tough recently. The issues had been building up for about a year. In April I started feeling depressed and my anxiety came back with a vengeance. I was having panic attacks and struggling to cope, and I just felt so overwhelmed with everything around me.''

Natasha revealed that her mother slept in the same bed on one night when she suffered three panic attacks within an hour.

She explained: ''My body went numb; I couldn't feel my fingers, my face was freezing up. I thought I was having a stroke. I called my mum, who came over - she calmed me down and even slept in the same bed as me. I knew then I needed help.''