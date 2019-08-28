Natasha Bedingfield ''wishes she had the guts to be like Radiohead''.

The 'Unwritten' hitmaker has experimented a lot more on her long-awaited comeback album, 'Roll With Me', and she has admitted that she wants to try and get even weirder with her sound like Thom Yorke's band on her next record.

In an interview with The Independent newspaper, Natasha said: ''In no way am I comparing myself to Radiohead, but I've always made very anthemic songs - not more anthemic, because there are plenty of anthemic Radiohead songs.

''But I see them as, like, scientists of music, and they'll play something and you've never heard it before, and you'll be like, 'Ooh, this is weird'.

''I wish I had the guts to be like Radiohead, because they always take a risk, and they really do write the stuff that is right on the edge, and I feel like I have always written songs that are... more accessible at the start.

''Maybe I'll do that on my next album, I don't know.''

'Roll With Me' is the 37-year-old singer's first record in nine years.

The 'Pocket Full of Sunshine' hitmaker's fourth studio album is released on Friday (30.08.19), after a lengthy break following her 2010 album 'Strip Me', and she teased that the songs are ''bright and bold'' and will ''move people''.

Natasha said: ''I wanted to make music that moves people and makes them move, bright and bold but in a way that is also raw and honest.''

'Roll With Me' is produced by multi-platinum producer Linda Perry, who is best known for writing and producing Christina Aguilera's mega-hit 'Beautiful'.

Perry added: ''I wanted to work with Natasha because she is one of the best live performers I have ever seen and has one of the most versatile voices I have ever heard. It was important to both of us to capture the true spirit of who Natasha Bedingfield is and we nailed it!''