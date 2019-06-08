Natasha Bedingfield's son is ''very musical''.

The 37-year-old singer welcomed her son Solomon - whom she has with her husband Matt Robinson - into the world 17 months ago, and has said he's already looking set to follow her into the music industry, as he's showing signs of musical talent.

She said: ''He's very musical. He sings in tune. He loves playing piano.''

And whilst Natasha's passion for music is influencing her son, the 'Pocketful of Sunshine' hitmaker says he's had just as much of an impact on her career.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she added: ''I've been touring my whole life and singing [and] music's all very up there in the clouds. I feel like having a baby really grounded me. I feel, like, a very active kind of yoga as I care for him, a lot of very humbling things.

''That's just been life-changing. As I've gone into the studio to make an album, I feel like I'm just so in the flow. It's a different flow. I feel much more connected.''

Natasha revealed the birth of her son in January 2018 when she took to social media to share a picture of herself from her hospital bed clutching a Starbucks coffee cup with the word ''Mum'' written on it.

She captioned the photo: ''Omg! Guess what just happened at the very end of this year! The happiest new Year ever! (sic)''

And just days later, the 'I Wanna Have Your Babies' singer shared the first snap of her tot, where she admitted she was ''blessed'' to be a mother, and was ''thrilled'' to start her journey into parenthood.

She wrote alongside the picture: ''I wonder what the world looks like the very first time you go out into it? We are thrilled to welcome our son into our arms this week and take him home. To witness the many firsts . What a pure soul he is . I feel so blessed . (sic)''