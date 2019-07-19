Natasha Bedingfield is releasing a new album for the first time in nine years.

The 37-year-old singer will drop her fourth studio album 'Roller Skate' on August 30 after a lengthy break following her 2010 album 'Strip Me' and the 'Unwritten' hitmaker teased that the new record will be ''bright and bold'' and will ''move people''.

Natasha said: ''I wanted to make music that moves people and makes them move, bright and bold but in a way that is also raw and honest.''

'Roller Skate' is produced by multi-platinum producer Linda Perry and released on WE ARE HEAR, the combination label/publishing/management company co-founded by Linda Perry and Kerry Brown.

Perry added: ''I wanted to work with Natasha because she is one of the best live performers I have ever seen and has one of the most versatile voices I have ever heard. It was important to both of us to capture the true spirit of who Natasha Bedingfield is and we nailed it!''

Although fans have to wait for the album, the 'Pocket Full of Sunshine' singer has today (19.07.19) released her new single 'Roller Skate' and will give fans another taste of the album on August 2 with 'Kick It'.

Despite her time away, Natasha recently released a special new remix of her iconic song 'Unwritten' for MTV's The Hills and is set to perform a special version of 'Fly Me to the Moon' with the National Symphony Orchestra on Saturday July 20 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing on the moon.

Roll With Me is now available for pre-order. Album pre-orders include a download of the first track ''Roller Skate,'' which is available across Apple, Spotify (pre-save), Amazon and all DSPs.