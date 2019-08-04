Natasha Bedingfield is less anxious as a mother.

The 37-year-old singer gave birth to her son Solomon 20 months ago, and has said that whilst she used to struggle with anxiety, she's found her mental health has improved since having a child because she doesn't ''have time to be anxious''.

Natasha - who has has son with husband Matt Robinson - said: ''What I love about being a mum is that before, I had anxiety about things like red carpets. But now I don't have time to be anxious - and I don't want to transfer my anxiety on to my son, so that has made me grow up a bit.

''Now I'm a bit more like, 'OK, I'm going to be calm in this situation and not care about stuff that doesn't matter'.''

The 'Unwritten' hitmaker returned to the studio this year to work on 'Roll With Me', her first album in almost a decade, which is set to be released on August 30.

And the star took her son along to her studio sessions, because she wants to teach him about her career.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday's Bizarre column, she added: ''I took him to the studio because I want him to know what my life is and know to be flexible from the start. I'm so lucky because he likes people a lot. He's very extroverted and doesn't like staying at home. And I've found motherhood to be an amazing connector. It's like having a tattoo!

''Suddenly you have something in common with all the other people with tattoos.''

Meanwhile, Natasha recently said her son is already ''very musical''.

The 'Roller Skate' singer said: ''He's very musical. He sings in tune. He loves playing piano.''