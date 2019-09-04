Natasha Bedingfield has claimed Kylie Minogue and Cheryl have ''little bidding wars'' over songs.

The 'These Words' hitmaker and Australia pop princess were listed as co-writers on Cheryl's 2018 comeback single 'Love Made Me Do It', along with her Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts, and Natasha has revealed the pair often end up having the same group of songwriters writing for them.

On how the song came about, Natasha told OfficialCharts.com: ''I was writing with The Invisible Men - I love them.

''I think it started as a song title.

''We were just having fun ... there was no purpose. ''We just wanted to write a really good pop song. It just kind of came together and we didn't talk about who it would be for.''

The 'Unwritten' hitmaker admitted she ''wouldn't imagine Kylie and Cheryl being in the same room together'', but claimed they often get offered the same songs.

She added: ''A lot of times Kylie and Cheryl seem to have the same songwriters, and often have little bidding wars over songs so I've heard.

''That's not what happened with this one, but. Kylie changed some words, she's not big on writing. She's like 10%. But then it was just better. And then they used that for the Cheryl version.''

Meanwhile, Natasha recently returned with her first album in nine years, 'Roll With Me', which saw her team up with multi-platinum-selling producer Linda Perry, who is best known for writing and producing Christina Aguilera's mega-hit 'Beautiful'.

On why she wanted to work with Natasha, Linda explained: ''I wanted to work with Natasha because she is one of the best live performers I have ever seen and has one of the most versatile voices I have ever heard. It was important to both of us to capture the true spirit of who Natasha Bedingfield is and we nailed it!''