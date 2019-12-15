Natasha Bedingfield feels there is ''so much kindness in the world'' again after her son's second brain surgery went well.

The 'Unwritten' hitmaker has given a health update on Solomon, 23 months, as she thanked people for their prayers.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Hey, solo met santa yesterday in the hospital! Thanks for all the love from everyone. We are still here for a bit till we get the all clear that the surgery did the job. Solo is In good spirits . I feel super grateful for the care ... and the prayer ... I know the world is a tough place but there truly is so much kindness in the world (sic)''

And the 38-year-old singer previously opened up about how she felt when she found out Solomon would need more treatment.

She wrote previously: ''I wanted to post all the happy pics from this week of solomon running down the halls of the hospital seemingly recovered - with news that we would soon be going home ... But the reality is, we found out last night that he has to have a second operation tomorrow AM. Feeling gutted but also thank God that we live in a time of MRI where we are able to see into our own minds and for doctors who are wise enough to keep asking questions. He has an area of infection that some how found it's way into the brain. We are so grateful though that there is treatment for what Solo is experiencing and it is straight forward and has worked many times. Please keep him in your prayers and meditation tonight and tomorrow .

The body has amazing natural defences so we just need it to do what it does with a lot of extra help from modern medicine. (sic)''