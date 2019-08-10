Natalie Portman would feel ''weird'' playing a parent in a movie.

The 38-year-old star - who has Aleph, eight, and two-year-old Amalia with husband Benjamin Millepied - has deliberately taken on roles such as a singer in 'Vox Lux' and an astronaut in 'Lucy in the Sky' because they are so far removed from her everyday life.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, she said: ''I just feel weird if I'm at work pretending to be a mom to some kid who's not my kid.

''So I've been trying out wild experiences like being an astronaut or a pop star.''

The Oscar-winning actress is keen to direct again and has also been writing a script when her children have gone to bed.

She said: ''I've been working a little bit, you know, I get the kids to bed, do the dishes, do the laundry, and then write for an hour, which has been... fun!''

Natalie has been a vocal advocate of the Time's Up movement but still thinks she could ''do more''.

She said: ''I've been so inspired by the many women I've met through Time's Up - like Reese Witherspoon, America Ferrera and Kerry Washington - who are doing such impressive creative work, producing, acting, directing and taking such good care of their families.

''They are inspiring activists and also great friends. Whenever I think I have too much to handle, I see what they're doing and know I can do more.''

Last year, the 'Black Swan' actress spoke about the ''sexual terrorism'' she'd experienced when she was starting her career at the age of 13 but she insists there are others who have experienced worse.

She said: ''Listen, unfortunately, there are girls who experience so much worse; girls experience actual violence.''