Natalie Portman has deliberately taken on roles such as a singer in 'Vox Lux' because they are so far removed from her everyday life.
Natalie Portman would feel ''weird'' playing a parent in a movie.
The 38-year-old star - who has Aleph, eight, and two-year-old Amalia with husband Benjamin Millepied - has deliberately taken on roles such as a singer in 'Vox Lux' and an astronaut in 'Lucy in the Sky' because they are so far removed from her everyday life.
In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, she said: ''I just feel weird if I'm at work pretending to be a mom to some kid who's not my kid.
''So I've been trying out wild experiences like being an astronaut or a pop star.''
The Oscar-winning actress is keen to direct again and has also been writing a script when her children have gone to bed.
She said: ''I've been working a little bit, you know, I get the kids to bed, do the dishes, do the laundry, and then write for an hour, which has been... fun!''
Natalie has been a vocal advocate of the Time's Up movement but still thinks she could ''do more''.
She said: ''I've been so inspired by the many women I've met through Time's Up - like Reese Witherspoon, America Ferrera and Kerry Washington - who are doing such impressive creative work, producing, acting, directing and taking such good care of their families.
''They are inspiring activists and also great friends. Whenever I think I have too much to handle, I see what they're doing and know I can do more.''
Last year, the 'Black Swan' actress spoke about the ''sexual terrorism'' she'd experienced when she was starting her career at the age of 13 but she insists there are others who have experienced worse.
She said: ''Listen, unfortunately, there are girls who experience so much worse; girls experience actual violence.''
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
When a biologist’s husband disappears his wife must undertake a dangerous mission into the unknown...
The music scene of Austin, Texas becomes tainted by lust and illict desires as two...
Rather than make a standard biopic about the most famous First Lady in American history,...
Jacqueline Bouvier was always a highly independent woman, even when she was a debutant; she...
For Natalie Portman's foray into directing, she's decided to turn Amos Oz's autobiographic book A...
With its grindingly low-key tension and unusual perspectives, this Western has a chance to revamp...
Rick is one of the hottest screenwriters in Hollywood but after the death of his...
Jane Hammond has always been an independent woman, but living in the developing West is...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. A trade dispute on the...
After five long years, the Clone Wars are still raging across the galaxy. Count Dooku...
Discontent is spreading across the galaxy. A separatist movement, led by the fallen Jedi Count...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The majestic order of honourable,...
Marvel can't help itself: these movies have to get bigger and crazier. And this one...
Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston talk about the upcoming 'Thor: The Dark World' in a...