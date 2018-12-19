Natalie Portman claims she was ''objectified'' at the beginning of her career.

The 37-year-old actress believes she was encouraged to portray herself in a ''very specific'' and sexual way when she first started posing for magazine shoots when she was a breakout star in her late teens and early 20s.

In an interview with ELLE magazine, she said: ''How young girls are packaged by these sort of corporate entities. I myself was, to a far lesser extent. [From] 13, 14, through my early 20s, the way that I was portrayed ... you know, I would go to a magazine shoot and there would be lingerie for a men's magazine cover when I was 18. There's this very specific way that girls are definitely objectified. I think there's a fully wonderful way that women should be able to express themselves in whatever way they want. I think that any time a woman is allowed to be many different things, including unattractive things, that's when you get real humanity.''

In her new film 'Vox Lux', Portman plays former teen pop star Celeste Montgomery, whose career has become beset with scandals as an adult and the 'Black Swan' star says her new film depicts the entertainment industry's attitude to young female stars and the sexualisation of them.

Portman - who made her acting debut at the age of 13 in assassin action flick 'Leon' - said: ''There's this combination of innocence and sexuality, but for the benefit of the viewer, not as an expression of desire from the girl or young woman herself.''