Natalie Portman wants to meet Mark Hamill.

The 66-year-old actor pointed out on Twitter last week that he'd never met the 37-year-old actress, even though she played Padme Amidala, the mother of his 'Star Wars' alter ego Luke Skywalker, in the sci-fi prequels.

And now Natalie is keen to change the situation and invited Mark to visit her at home.

She told talk show host Stephen Colbert: ''It's such a shame, I would love to meet him. Mark, I would love to meet you, come over.''

Mark caused a stir with his post that he'd never met Natalie when he replied to a birthday message to her, and the actress and presenter - who called himself the ''centre of the 'Star Wars' universe'' as he'd met both stars - joked it would have been ''a good first step'' if he'd also sent well-wishes on her special day.

After the interview broadcast, the veteran actor obliged.

He tweeted: ''SHAMEFUL FACT: ''Center of the #StarWars Universe'' Stephen Colbert @StephenAtHome revealed I neglected to wish Natalie a #HBD- Please forgive me Ms Portman.[heart] from your thoughtless, ungrateful son, mh #AGoodFirstStep (sic)''

Following his original tweet, which read, ''FUN FACT: I've never met this woman'', Mark was horrified when 'The Last Jedi' director Rian Johnson pointed out he'd just missed out on coming face-to-face with his screen mother while shooting the eighth installment of the franchise.

Rian tweeted: ''She came by set once but I think you had already wrapped - they were shooting Annihilation at Pinewood while we were winding down (sic)''

Mark replied: ''NOW you tell me!#HowINearlyMetMyMother.

''MORE FAMILIAL FUN FACTS: I've never met my infant self (sic)''