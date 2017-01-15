Natalie Portman is ''not interested'' in watching movies without female stars.

The 'Black Swan' star is disappointed that there is a lack of movies in Hollywood that feature women in the leading roles and admits as an audience member that it is ''really hard'' to watch any films which don't feature many women.

She said: ''I don't have a problem with that point of view because it is a totally legitimate point of view - I'm glad to get insight into how straight white male minds work. It's just that we're not having other points of view.

''As a female audience member, it's really hard for me to watch these movies where women don't exist. There are so many movies where it's literally 20 men and no female character, or there's a female character who's, like, the wife on the phone. I'm kind of not interested in watching it!''

However, the 35-year-old actress appreciates that ''desire is the language of cinema'' and because of the uneven ratio of men to women filmmakers, it causes an imbalance of the stories shared.

She added to The Sunday Times' Culture magazine: ''It's hard because desire is the language of cinema. And because it's been so male-dominated, the story of cinema is male desire and a female object of desire.

''I don't necessarily have a problem with that, it's just that we don't have the counter, we don't have the expression of female desire. We become the object of desire, not the subject of desire. Women have been made to feel guilty or bad for desiring food, or sex, or power.''

And Natalie is not afraid to open up about these issues, having recently revealed her 'No Strings Attached' co-star Ashton Kutcher was paid three times more than she was for their roles in the movie.

She shared: ''Ashton Kutcher was paid three times as much as me on 'No Strings Attached'. I knew and I went along with it because there's this thing with 'quotes' in Hollywood.

''Your quote is the highest you've ever been paid. His was three times higher than mine so they said he should get three times more. I wasn't as p***ed as I should have been. I mean, we get paid a lot, so it's hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy.''