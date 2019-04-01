Natalie Portman says the #MeToo movement has been ''an incredible learning process'' and she has built up a strong ''support system'' from it.
Natalie Portman says the #MeToo movement has been ''an incredible learning process''.
The 'Black Swan' star says she has built a lot of new friendships and ''support systems'' in the wake of the movement that swept Hollywood over the last year or so and encourages people to speak out about any sexual misconduct they've experienced.
She said: ''It's been really an incredible learning process, and a lot of new friendships and support systems have formed, and a network that we had never had. It was really surprising and amazing to me. I think I was also surprised by how much I had accepted that was not okay, because of course it was a surprise to realise how many women had been affected by this, by many different perpetrators, and to many different extents, and how with all of it there is a spectrum of things that are not okay that we put up with on a regular basis. I think one thing that was so interesting ... [was] I would hear people say, 'Well, that's not really harassment, that's like a bad date, or we've all had that.' Because we've all had that doesn't mean it's okay, it means it's ubiquitous ... that was really a revelation to me: that it's not just a bad date or a bad boyfriend, that it is abusive and sexist, and we've been living in it, and not only that, but also the [iniquity of] hiring practices and pay.''
And Natalie feels blessed to be able to ''live out her childhood dreams'' through her career.
She added to the April issue of Australia's Vogue magazine: ''I feel like I'm getting to live out my childhood dreams through my roles: ballerina, singer, astronaut ... It's going to be my criteria now for choosing movies that I'm going to be playing - next I'll be like a mermaid and a fire woman!''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
When a biologist’s husband disappears his wife must undertake a dangerous mission into the unknown...
The music scene of Austin, Texas becomes tainted by lust and illict desires as two...
Rather than make a standard biopic about the most famous First Lady in American history,...
Jacqueline Bouvier was always a highly independent woman, even when she was a debutant; she...
For Natalie Portman's foray into directing, she's decided to turn Amos Oz's autobiographic book A...
With its grindingly low-key tension and unusual perspectives, this Western has a chance to revamp...
Rick is one of the hottest screenwriters in Hollywood but after the death of his...
Jane Hammond has always been an independent woman, but living in the developing West is...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. A trade dispute on the...
After five long years, the Clone Wars are still raging across the galaxy. Count Dooku...
Discontent is spreading across the galaxy. A separatist movement, led by the fallen Jedi Count...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The majestic order of honourable,...
Marvel can't help itself: these movies have to get bigger and crazier. And this one...
Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston talk about the upcoming 'Thor: The Dark World' in a...