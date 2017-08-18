Natalie Portman says motherhood has impacted on her ''beauty maintenance''.

The 35-year-old actress has admitted she finds it ''tricky'' perfecting her beauty and skincare routine now she has six-year-old son Aleph and her ''small baby'' Amalia, who she gave birth to in February this year.

Speaking about her struggles as a parent to Harper's Bazaar magazine, the brunette beauty said: ''I don't do much beauty maintenance, and I find it tricky right now having a small baby.''

However, the 'Black Swan' star has revealed she relies on the wellness app named PRIV, which gives her direct contact with a hair stylist or make-up expert at the click of the finger, who pamper her with ''mani pedis'' in the comfort of her own home.

She added: ''But I've been using the PRIV beauty app every once in a while to schedule mani-pedis at the house, which has been nice.''

And Natalie is set for a busy year ahead, as she is set to star in 'Bronco Belle' and portray an aspiring bull rider in the upcoming movie, which will be directed by Anna Rose Holmer.

However, the 'Jackie' star believes women are still being objectified in movies rather than being portrayed as ''complex'' individuals.

She thinks the movie business still has a long way to go in terms of the parts on offer for actresses in mainstream movies, just like many other industries still need to offer more to women.

Speaking previously about the industry, she said: ''We're having a problem with female leadership - in business, in government, in storytelling. I think it has to do with being a boss. We're still having a problem, first with women in that position, and second there are so many obstacles in their way.

''We are so often put in roles as objects of desire, with a male view, as opposed to subjects of desire with complex weaknesses, and moments of strength and focus - and you can be all of those things.''