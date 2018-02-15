Natalie Portman feels ''very lucky'' her 'Annihilation' co-star Oscar Isaac took her son to visit the 'Star Wars' set, while the actor admitted having a youngster around made things more ''exciting''.
Natalie Portman feels ''very lucky'' her 'Annihilation' co-star Oscar Isaac took her son to visit the 'Star Wars' set.
The 36-year-old actress - who played Queen Amidala in Episodes I to III of the sci-fi saga - was delighted to take six-year-old Aleph to visit her friend while he was shooting scenes as Poe Dameron in 'Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens because he arranged ''special access'' for the youngster.
Natalie - who also has daughter Amalia, 11 months, with husband Benjamin Millepied - said: ''It was definitely fun to get to see Oscar running back and forth on the same lot from our set of 'Annihilation' to the 'Star Wars' set.
''And very lucky my son got to visit the 'Star Wars' set. ... It was very exciting. A little special access because of Mr. Oscar Isaac.''
And the 38-year-old actor admitted he loves having young visitors to the set because it reminds the cast of how ''wonderful'' it is to be involved with such an iconic franchise.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight' :''When little kids come, it makes it all wonderful again.
''And I remember she brought her son, and his eyes just went, like, saucers and I jumped out of the X-Wing and saw him, and it really brings it home, you know? So that was great to see.''
However, Oscar admitted it was ''crazy'' having to shoot both 'Star Wars' and 'Annihilation' at the same time.
He said: ''It was crazy 'cause my character in 'Annihilation' kind of comes in and out a bit, and that was actually what was happening.
''I was in 'Star Wars' -- in a galaxy far away, and then suddenly in Florida, you know? It was wild.''
