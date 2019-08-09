Natalie Portman's 'Lucy in the Sky' is set to hit cinemas on October 4, 2020.
The forthcoming Fox Searchlight movie is set to hit cinemas on October 4, 2020, the same day as fellow Fox picture 'The Woman in the Window' which is preparing to move after Disney inherited both films following their merger with 21st Century Fox.
The movie will see Portman,38, portray an astronaut as she returns to Earth following a lengthy mission where she begins an affair with a fellow astronaut, however when her lover begins another affair with a trainee she heads into a downward spiral.
The film is loosely based on astronaut Lisa Nowak's criminal activities around her romantic involvement with co-worker William Oefelein.
'Lucy in the Sky' features a stellar cast which includes Jon Hamm, Dan Stevens, Zazie Beetz, Pearl Amanda Dickson and Ellen Burstyn.
The 'Thor' star previously opened up about taking on the part in the film, and confessed that has deliberately taken on roles such as an astronaut - as well as her pop star alter-ego in the forthcoming film 'Vox Lux' - because they are so far removed from her everyday life.
She said: ''I just feel weird if I'm at work pretending to be a mom to some kid who's not my kid.
''So I've been trying out wild experiences like being an astronaut or a pop star.''
The Oscar-winning actress is keen to direct again and has also been writing a script when her children have gone to bed.
She said: ''I've been working a little bit, you know, I get the kids to bed, do the dishes, do the laundry, and then write for an hour, which has been... fun!''
