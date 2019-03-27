Natalie Portman was forced to call the police after her alleged stalker - who she was recently granted a restraining order from - showed up outside her Los Angeles home.
Natalie Portman's alleged stalker was arrested outside of her Los Angeles home on Tuesday (26.03.19).
The 'Black Swan' star was forced to call the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) when the man, who she recently obtained a permanent restraining order against, reportedly showed up at her property at around 3.30pm.
According TMZ, Natalie left immediately and the man was arrested for ''violating a restraining order the actress had against him''.
The man in question claims to have a telepathic connection with her.
The 37-year-old actress was originally granted a temporary restraining order last month against the man - whose real name has not been made public, but who told police his name was John Wick - after he showed up at her house and tried to get into her gated community in January.
According to The Blast, a judge signed off on a permanent document, keeping the man 100 yards away from her, her husband Benjamin Millepied, and their two children - Aleph, seven, and Amalia, 23 months - for good.
An LAPD petition claimed that on January 31, ''a high-profile actor of international notoriety'' reported a man trespassing on her property.
The officer who submitted the report explained the man ''rang the intercom/doorbell multiple times but said nothing when attempts to engage him were made over the intercom''.
When police made contact with him, ''he identified himself as John Wick, even though officers had his Colorado Driver's License which confirmed his true identity.''
The man told them he had ''spoken to the reporting person several times, telepathically, and that he had traveled from Colorado to Los Angeles to meet the individual.''
The man refused to respond when the officers called him by his name, but gave ''limited and delayed'' replies when they called him John.
He was eventually placed under a mental health hold and the detective had the firearms restraining order granted.
