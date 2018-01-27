Natalie Portman has replaced Rooney Mara in 'Vox Lux'.

The 36-year-old actress will take on the lead role of Celeste in the music drama, which takes place over 15 years, starting in 1999, Variety reports.

The musical odyssey, directed by Brady Corbet, will follow Celeste as she rises to fame.

Rooney was first attached to the role in 2016 but she has since pulled out.

Jude Law is also set to star in the upcoming movie, which will begin filming in February.

Sia will provide original music for the film.

Meanwhile, Natalie recently spoke about her own experiences in Hollywood following the wave of sexual misconduct cases sparked following the disgracing of producer Harvey Weinstein.

She said she was once lured onto a private jet by a Hollywood producer hoping to sleep with her.

The 'Thor' star said she felt ''lucky'' not to have been assaulted, after the spate of sexual harassment allegations that have emerged in the film industry.

She recalled: ''I was like, yeah, why wouldn't I accept a flight on a private plane with a big group of people? And I showed up and it was just the two of us and then one bed was made on the plane.''

But fortunately for the actress her wishes were respected by the unnamed producer.

She continued: ''Nothing happened. I was not assaulted. I said, 'This doesn't make me feel comfortable,' and that was respected.

''That was super not OK. That was really unacceptable and manipulative. I was scared.''

More than 50 women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault abuse and a string of other Hollywood stars have become the centre of allegations of taking advantage of their fame to harass others.

Stars including Gwyneth Paltrow, Uma Thurman, Ashley Judd, Lupita Nyong'o, Heather Graham, Kate Beckinsale, Angelina Jolie and Cara Delevigne, all claim to have been the target of unwanted advances.

Portman commented: ''I think my first reaction when I heard everybody coming out was, 'Wow, I'm so lucky that I haven't had this.'

''And then, on reflection, I was like, 'OK, I definitely have never been assaulted. But I've had discrimination or harassment on almost everything I've ever worked on in some way. I went from thinking I don't have a story to, 'Oh wait, I have 100 stories.'

''I think a lot of people are having these reckonings with ourselves of things we just took as part of the process.''