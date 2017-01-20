Natalie Portman would like to return to the 'Star Wars' franchise.

The 35-year-old actress portrayed Queen Amidala in the three prequels of the saga, and now the franchise has been rebooted with 'Rogue One: A Star Wars' story going back in time, it would be possible for her character to make a reappearance, and she is open to coming back.

She said: ''No one has approached me about it at all, as far as I know.''

Asked if she'd accept an approach to come back, she added to the Guardian newspaper: ''Of course I feel very lucky to have been part of the Star Wars universe and the mythology that's close to many people's lives. I think they're doing an amazing job extending the films. Sure.''

But the pregnant actress - who already has son Aleph, five, with husband Benjamin Millepied - admitted she hasn't yet seen 'Rogue One', which was released last month.

Asked if she's seen the film, she said: ''Not yet; I'm dying to.''

The 'Jackie' star also spoke out about her frustration at the lack of equality in Hollywood and insists it is something everyone should take responsibility for.

She said: ''Every year it's exclusively male-directed, written and filmed movies that we're talking about in awards season. Not that men shouldn't be making films.

''I love watching men's films. It's just crazy that there is such a minority of women's voices out there.

''If someone notices that there's only one woman at the table they need to make a change. Or if they notice that there are no minorities getting prominent roles in film ... they need to make a change.''