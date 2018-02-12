Natalie Portman is open to returning as Jane Foster in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 36-year-old actress starred as Chris Hemsworth's love interest in the first two 'Thor' movies but was absent from the latest standalone film 'Thor: Ragnarok', but admitted she would be happy to reprise the role, though she hasn't been approached.

In an interview with Screen Rant, she said: ''I'm completely open to everything, but I have no news about that.''

Portman had reportedly singed on to do a three-picture deal with Marvel but reportedly had a troubled time filming 'Thor: The Dark World'.

At the time, Portman was unimpressed with 'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins' departure, as well as the finished product by filmmaker Alan Taylor.

With the absence of Jane Foster in 'Thor: Ragnarok', the God of Thunder had a new interest in the form of Valkyrie, who was played by Tessa Thompson.

This isn't the first time Portman has spoken out about her MCU alter-ego after she admitted in 2016 that she is ''done'' with the franchise.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, she said: ''As far as I know, I'm done. I don't know if, maybe one day, they'll ask for an 'Avengers 7' or whatever. I have no idea! But as far as I know I'm done. But it was a great thing to be a part of.''

After briefly being mentioned by Thor in one scene of 'Avengers: Age Of Ultron' and referenced in 'Thor: Ragnarok' where it was revealed she had split up with the God, Jane seems to have fallen off the radar.

Despite her future in the MCU in doubts, Portman has a busy year ahead of her after she was revealed to have replaced Rooney Mara in 'Vox Lux'.

The Academy Award-winning actress will take on the lead role of Celeste in the music drama, which takes place over 15 years, starting in 1999, Variety reports.

The musical odyssey, directed by Brady Corbet, will follow Celeste as she rises to fame.

Rooney was first attached to the role in 2016 but she has since pulled out.

Jude Law is also set to star in the upcoming movie, which will begin filming in February.

Sia will provide original music for the film.