Natalie Portman says the Time's Up and #MeToo movements have allowed her to make friends in the movie industry for the first time in 25 years.
Natalie Portman says the Time's Up and #MeToo movements have allowed her to make friends in the movie industry for the first time in 25 years.
The 38-year-old actress claims she's never had any friends in her industry for the entire two and a half decades of her career, but is now starting to form connections with other women because the recent movements - which came as a result of women coming together to put an end to sexual harassment - has brought people closer together.
She said: ''I've been working for 25 years - I've never had friendships in my industry until now. You're usually the [only] girl in the movie. [Time's Up] made us come together. We're actively gathering. Just the power of us getting to know other women in our own industry and sharing information that can help us be safer, more productive, more successful.''
Although she feels closer to other actresses because of the two movements, the 'Annihilation' actress hasn't had any terrible experiences of her own, and thinks its a ''weird, privileged position'' to be in.
She added: ''I was able somehow to not have an experience like that, so it's definitely a weird, privileged place to hold. Learning what so many women have been through and were going through right next to me ... It was completely shocking to know that they were going through that.''
The 'Black Swan' star also spoke about the wider political climate on the whole, and claimed nobody seems to ''care about anything'' in the world any more.
Speaking to the December 2018 issue of Vanity Fair, she said: ''Does anyone care about anything? It's just constant, you know? Acts of violence are put in the same breath as a pop star's breakup! Who cares about anything anymore? Our president literally had an affair with a porn star and no one cares.''
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Up and coming LA singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has unveiled her fourth single of the year, 'When the Party's Over'.
The quality of the back-catalogue of the once-upon-a-time Czar, John Grant, is building to be the one of the most impressive set of albums released...
When a biologist’s husband disappears his wife must undertake a dangerous mission into the unknown...
The music scene of Austin, Texas becomes tainted by lust and illict desires as two...
Rather than make a standard biopic about the most famous First Lady in American history,...
Jacqueline Bouvier was always a highly independent woman, even when she was a debutant; she...
For Natalie Portman's foray into directing, she's decided to turn Amos Oz's autobiographic book A...
With its grindingly low-key tension and unusual perspectives, this Western has a chance to revamp...
Rick is one of the hottest screenwriters in Hollywood but after the death of his...
Jane Hammond has always been an independent woman, but living in the developing West is...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. A trade dispute on the...
After five long years, the Clone Wars are still raging across the galaxy. Count Dooku...
Discontent is spreading across the galaxy. A separatist movement, led by the fallen Jedi Count...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The majestic order of honourable,...
Marvel can't help itself: these movies have to get bigger and crazier. And this one...
Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston talk about the upcoming 'Thor: The Dark World' in a...