Natalie Portman says the Time's Up and #MeToo movements have allowed her to make friends in the movie industry for the first time in 25 years.

The 38-year-old actress claims she's never had any friends in her industry for the entire two and a half decades of her career, but is now starting to form connections with other women because the recent movements - which came as a result of women coming together to put an end to sexual harassment - has brought people closer together.

She said: ''I've been working for 25 years - I've never had friendships in my industry until now. You're usually the [only] girl in the movie. [Time's Up] made us come together. We're actively gathering. Just the power of us getting to know other women in our own industry and sharing information that can help us be safer, more productive, more successful.''

Although she feels closer to other actresses because of the two movements, the 'Annihilation' actress hasn't had any terrible experiences of her own, and thinks its a ''weird, privileged position'' to be in.

She added: ''I was able somehow to not have an experience like that, so it's definitely a weird, privileged place to hold. Learning what so many women have been through and were going through right next to me ... It was completely shocking to know that they were going through that.''

The 'Black Swan' star also spoke about the wider political climate on the whole, and claimed nobody seems to ''care about anything'' in the world any more.

Speaking to the December 2018 issue of Vanity Fair, she said: ''Does anyone care about anything? It's just constant, you know? Acts of violence are put in the same breath as a pop star's breakup! Who cares about anything anymore? Our president literally had an affair with a porn star and no one cares.''