Natalie Portman is ''obsessed'' with perfume and ''flowers''.
The 37-year-old actress - who has been the face of Miss Dior since 2010 - has explained that working with the French fashion house is ''incredible'' because she gets to go behind-the-scenes and and see how their ''amazing'' signature scents are created, and also has the opportunity to dress in the label's iconic couture which is designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri.
She told Australian Vogue: ''It's been really incredible getting to work with Dior. I've had amazing experiences and I'm kind of obsessed with flowers and scent, so to get to visit the rose fields in Grasse and meet with their nose, François Demachy [Dior perfumer creator], and see how it gets created is just a total fantasy dream.
''And then, of course, I get to wear the clothes. It's been amazing having Maria Grazia Chiuri there - I feel like a woman knows what another woman wants to wear! And every time I'm in those dresses I feel exactly how I want to feel.''
Natalie ''almost cried'' when Maria dressed her models in flat shoes on a ''couture runway'' and credited the designer for making her feel empowered and wanting to be ''bold'' by wearing more ''red lipstick''.
She added: ''I almost cried when I saw her putting flats down the couture runway. I was like: 'Yes!'''
''She's amazing and it's been really fun - it's also made me wear red lipstick a lot more in my real life. I don't normally wear make-up but whenever I'm feeling bold, like I want to go in and get things done, I put on red lipstick and I'm ready.''
