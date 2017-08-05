Natalie Portman is in talks to star in 'Bronco Belle'.

The 'Jackie' actress is in early negotiations to play an aspiring bull rider in the upcoming movie, which will be directed by Anna Rose Holmer, Deadline reports.

Khurram Longi has written the script about a waitress who dreams of joining the rodeo, while Andrew Lazar will produce.

Meanwhile, Natalie, 35, recently claimed that women are still being objectified in movies rather than being portrayed as ''complex'' individuals.

Portman thinks the movie business still has a long way to go in terms of the parts on offer for actresses in mainstream movies, just like many other industries still need to offer more to women.

She said: ''We're having a problem with female leadership - in business, in government, in storytelling. I think it has to do with being a boss. We're still having a problem, first with women in that position, and second there are so many obstacles in their way.

Referring specifically to the problems in Hollywood, she continued: ''We are so often put in roles as objects of desire, with a male view, as opposed to subjects of desire with complex weaknesses, and moments of strength and focus - and you can be all of those things.''