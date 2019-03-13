Natalie Portman is hosting an online acting course.

The 'Black Swan' star has teamed up with online-education provider MasterClass to share her ''joyful experience'' of acting.

She shared: ''Acting is a joyful experience. It's the act of empathy and play. You should be free to be creative, try new things and make mistakes. That is how I learned. In this class, I'm excited to share what I've pieced together over 25 years as an actress - things that have worked for me, things that I've seen work well for others, and tips I created to help myself.''

The 36-year-old actress previously refused to let herself be ''pitted against'' other actresses and says that they should not have to fight against one another to be cast as the leading lady in Hollywood blockbusters.

She said: ''It's been really incredible to gather actresses because I think something that we realised was that we're usually the only woman at work. So like many other industries, we walk onto a nearly all-male set, and we're usually alone and we rarely get to interact with each other. [There's power in] just all being in a room together and sharing our experiences and realising how much we've been endangered by being isolated. We refuse to be pitted against each other. There's not only one spot. We're going to make room for all of us. It's really, really powerful and really incredible and we have all of these new friends.''