Natalie Portman now has a permanent restraining order against a man who claims to have a telepathic connection with her.
The 37-year-old actress was originally granted a temporary restraining order last month against the man - whose real name has not been made public, but who told police his name was John Wick - after he showed up at her house and tried to get into her gated community in January.
And according to The Blast, a judge has now signed off on a permanent document, keeping the man 100 yards away from her, her husband Benjamin Millepied, and their two children - Aleph, seven, and Amalia, 23 months - for good.
The 'Black Swan' actress' alleged stalker is believed to be connected with an application for a firearms restraining order filed last month by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) against someone with the same name.
The LAPD petition claims that on January 31, ''a high-profile actor of international notoriety'' reported a man trespassing on her property.
The officer who submitted the report explained the man ''rang the intercom/doorbell multiple times but said nothing when attempts to engage him were made over the intercom''.
When police made contact with him, ''he identified himself as John Wick, even though officers had his Colorado Driver's License which confirmed his true identity.''
The man told them he had ''spoken to the reporting person several times, telepathically, and that he had traveled from Colorado to Los Angeles to meet the individual.''
The man refused to respond when the officers called him by his name, but gave ''limited and delayed'' replies when they called him John.
He was eventually placed under a mental health hold and the detective had the firearms restraining order granted.
