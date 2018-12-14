Natalie Portman is glad to sing in her new film 'Vox Lux' because she wanted to sing as a child but also claims that there needs to be more diversity in film.
Natalie Portman's role in 'Vox Lux' is a ''dream come true''.
The 37-year-old actress portrays Celeste - the survivor of a school shooting who becomes a pop superstar thanks to a song she wrote about the tragedy - in the upcoming film and admitted she's always wanted to sing on screen.
She told Deadline: ''She's an incredible character and sometimes says nonsense, and sometimes says really insightful things all mixed together.
''It was a childhood dream come true to get to sing, like singing with a brush in front of the mirror, but I wouldn't categorise this movie as a musical.''
Meanwhile, Natalie - who has been a vocal supporter of the Time's Up and #MeToo movements - thinks equality is still a ''challenge'' in Hollywood and believes the movie industry still only tells a narrow spectrum of stories, though things are beginning to change.
When asked whether she felt that roles for women had improved since she first entered the business 24 years ago, she said: ''I think it's still really challenging, there's a lot of tropes that are repeated and revisited.
''Also for women of colour, it's extremely difficult to be represented.
''However, this year, we saw the first Asian-American female story to be told by a studio in 25 years. ('Crazy Rich Asians')
''But white women are the most represented of all the women and it's a challenging thing to show a full humanity.
''So, I think there's a lot to be done when it comes to giving more opportunities to other people, and allowing people from all types of experiences to tell their stories.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
When a biologist’s husband disappears his wife must undertake a dangerous mission into the unknown...
The music scene of Austin, Texas becomes tainted by lust and illict desires as two...
Rather than make a standard biopic about the most famous First Lady in American history,...
Jacqueline Bouvier was always a highly independent woman, even when she was a debutant; she...
For Natalie Portman's foray into directing, she's decided to turn Amos Oz's autobiographic book A...
With its grindingly low-key tension and unusual perspectives, this Western has a chance to revamp...
Rick is one of the hottest screenwriters in Hollywood but after the death of his...
Jane Hammond has always been an independent woman, but living in the developing West is...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. A trade dispute on the...
After five long years, the Clone Wars are still raging across the galaxy. Count Dooku...
Discontent is spreading across the galaxy. A separatist movement, led by the fallen Jedi Count...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The majestic order of honourable,...
Marvel can't help itself: these movies have to get bigger and crazier. And this one...
Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston talk about the upcoming 'Thor: The Dark World' in a...