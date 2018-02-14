Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman has donated $1,000 to Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund after Ellen correctly guessed the gender of her second baby.
The 36-year-old actress welcomed her second child, a daughter called Amalia, with her husband Benjamin Millepied in February last year.
But when Natalie appeared on the 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' back in December 2016, the 60-year-old comedian made a bet with the actress that she would be having a baby girl - which turned out to be correct.
Natalie was a guest on the TV show on Tuesday (13.02.18) and revealed she has ''kept good'' on the bet, despite hinting she may have known the gender of her baby.
She said: ''I maybe did, but I maybe didn't want to tell everybody in the world. I still made the bet, because I thought it would show either way.
''But I kept good on my bet. Ellen bet $1,000 ... You were confident, you were right to be confident, it's a girl!
''So I donated to The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund, which is amazing that you are doing that.''
The 'Black Swan' star and Benjamin - who married in California in 2012 - are already parents to six-year-old son Aleph.
And during her most-recent pregnancy, the Academy Award-winning actress revealed that people were kidded into thinking she was due to give birth any moment because of her diminutive figure.
Natalie explained: ''It's weird because I'm a small person in general, so you show a lot faster and a lot more when you're small.''
In fact, Natalie had to reassure people that she wasn't on the cusp of giving birth.
She said: ''Everyone thinks I'm about to pop and about to give birth any minute, and I have months to go ... I went to the store the other day to buy water and the guy at the checkout counter was like, 'Almost, huh?' I was like, 'No! Not at all!''
