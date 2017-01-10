'Jackie' star Natalie Portman has spoken out to complain that women are too often objectified in films and portrayed as ''objects of desire''.
Natalie Portman was paid three times less than her co-star Ashton Kutcher when the pair made 'No Strings Attached'.
The Oscar-winning actress admits she should have been more annoyed than she was at the huge division in their pay cheques on the 2011 romantic comedy, but she finds it hard to complain because even her more modest salary was still ''a lot''.
In an interview with the new issue of Marie Claire magazine, she admitted: ''Ashton Kutcher was paid three times as much as me on 'No Strings Attached'. I knew and I went along with it because there's this thing with 'quotes' in Hollywood.
''Your quote is the highest you've ever been paid. His was three times higher than mine so they said he should get three times more. I wasn't as p***ed as I should have been. I mean, we get paid a lot, so it's hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy.''
And Natalie - who is expecting her second child, a sibling for five-year-old Aleph, with husband Benjamin Millepied - insists the problem of the gender pay gap is far bigger in Hollywood than any other industry.
She said: ''Compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar. In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar.''
The actress' next movie project will see her play Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg and thinks it was important to have a female director, Mimi Leder, at the helm of the project.
She said: ''I don't think women and men are more or less capable [as directors], we just have a clear issue with women not having opportunities. We need to be part of the solution, not perpetuating the problem. As this story is specifically about gender discrimination, I was like, how dare we not hire a female.''
The ‘Taboo’ actor is rumoured to be playing a Stormtrooper in the next ‘Star Wars’ installment.
Paramore's Hayley Williams found writing their fifth album was not an ''easy task''.
Andrew Garfield describes his new movie as "a meditation and a prayer".
The new fantasy action thriller Underworld: Blood Wars marks Kate Beckinsale's fifth appearance as tough-girl Selene
In the dramatic fantasy A Monster Calls, Sigourney Weaver plays the stoic British grandmother of the central character.
The star reveals how different she was to her female friends.
Jacqueline Bouvier was always a highly independent woman, even when she was a debutant; she...
For Natalie Portman's foray into directing, she's decided to turn Amos Oz's autobiographic book A...
With its grindingly low-key tension and unusual perspectives, this Western has a chance to revamp...
Rick is one of the hottest screenwriters in Hollywood but after the death of his...
Jane Hammond has always been an independent woman, but living in the developing West is...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. A trade dispute on the...
After five long years, the Clone Wars are still raging across the galaxy. Count Dooku...
Discontent is spreading across the galaxy. A separatist movement, led by the fallen Jedi Count...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The majestic order of honourable,...
Marvel can't help itself: these movies have to get bigger and crazier. And this one...
Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston talk about the upcoming 'Thor: The Dark World' in a...
Marvel's Thunder God, Thor returns in the latest superhero blockbuster, Thor: The Dark World (sequel...
Following the dramatic events of 'Thor' and 'The Avengers' which saw Thor battling not only...
Since T.J.'s mother died in a lethal car crash he and his father, Paul, have...