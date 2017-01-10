'Jackie' star Natalie Portman has spoken out to complain that women are too often objectified in films and portrayed as ''objects of desire''.
Natalie Portman believes women are still being objectified in movies rather than being portrayed as ''complex'' individuals.
The 35-year-old Hollywood star has enjoyed a career filled with critical acclaim and awards, such as a Best Actress Oscar for her performance in 'Black Swan' and more recently a Critics' Choice Award for her portrayal of the late Jackie Kennedy - the widow of American President John F. Kennedy - in the 2016 biopic 'Jackie'.
Although she been cast in numerous challenging roles and been able to play rich female leads, Portman thinks the movie business still has a long way to go in terms of the parts on offer for actresses in mainstream movies, just like many other industries still need to offer more to women.
In an interview with Radio Times magazine, Portman said: ''We're having a problem with female leadership - in business, in government, in storytelling. I think it has to do with being a boss. We're still having a problem, first with women in that position, and second there are so many obstacles in their way.
Referring specifically to the problems in Hollywood, she continued: ''We are so often put in roles as objects of desire, with a male view, as opposed to subjects of desire with complex weaknesses, and moments of strength and focus - and you can be all of those things.''
Portman attended the Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday night (08.01.17) with her husband Benjamin Millepied, with whom she is expecting her second child.
Portman - who already has five-year-old son Aleph with the ballet dancer - was nominated for the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama prize but lost out to Isabelle Huppert for her performance in Elle.
