Natalie Portman, Charlize Theron and Lady GaGa have signed an open letter calling for poverty-stricken girls to be given access to education.
The stars, along with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Neil Patrick Harris, Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher, have signed the letter to support the non-profit organisation ONE, which was co-founded by U2 frontman Bono in 2004, and its Poverty is Sexist campaign.
The letter, addressed to world leaders, reads, "All children deserve a good education, but in the poorest countries girls are denied it more often than boys. Education is vital for moving out of poverty. Every additional year of school that a girl completes increases her future earnings, which is good for her family, her community and her country.
"Your education helped you to get where you are today – and it is in your power to help millions of girls to get theirs. Please act now, with the right policies and the necessary funds... Show us that politics can work for the people – starting with the people who need it most."
The letter will be delivered to world authorities on 8 March (17), International Women's Day.
