Natalie Portman admitted the 'Star Wars' prequel backlash was ''a bummer''.

The 37-year-old actress became a household name after her starring role as Padme Amidala in 'Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace', which has been heavily criticised by fans along with its sequels 'Attack of the Clones' and 'The Revenge of the Sith', and for Portman it was tough to take.

Speaking to Empire, the actress - who was a teen when the first of the prequel trilogy movies came out in 1999 - said: ''It was hard. It was a bummer because it felt like people were so excited about new ones and then to have people feel disappointed.

''Also to be at an age that I didn't really understand that's kind of the nature of the beast. When something has that much anticipation it can almost only disappoint.''

However, Portman noted that some fans have ''re-evaluated' their initial reaction to the films, which were scorned for a perceived overuse of CGI and dislike for comedic alien Jar Jar Binks.

She added: ''With the perspective of time, it's been re-evaluated by a lot of people who actually really love them now.

''There's a very avid group of people who think they're the best ones now! I don't have enough perspective to weigh in.''

Meanwhile, the 'Star Wars' fanbase was mourning over the weekend as it was revealed actor Peter Mayhew - who was best known for playing Chewbacca in the franchise - tragically passed away on April 30 at the age of 74.

'Star Wars' creator George Lucas said: ''Peter was a wonderful man. He was the closest any human being could be to a Wookiee: big heart, gentle nature ... and I learned to always let him win. He was a good friend and I'm saddened by his passing.''