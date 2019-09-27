'Lucy in the Sky' star Natalie Portman admitted she was ''shocked'' by how much of an effort it was putting on her spacesuit costume on set.
Natalie Portman was ''shocked'' by how complicated her 'Lucy in the Sky' costume was.
The 38-year-old actress plays astronaut Lucy Cola returning to Earth following a lengthy mission where she begins an affair with a fellow astronaut Mark Goodwin (Jon Hamm), but when her lover then begins another affair with a trainee she heads into a downward spiral.
Discussions how it felt putting on the spacesuit for the role, she told Variety: ''It was really complicated. I was shocked at how many people it required.
''The real ones weigh like 300 pounds -- of course, not the movie one -- but it was interesting to inform the physicality.
''They have to be quite strong because even though it's weightless in space, the force pressing against you is so extreme. It was really wild and exciting and kind of like a childhood dream come true.''
The film is loosely based on astronaut Lisa Nowak's criminal activities around her romantic involvement with co-worker William Oefelein.
'Lucy in the Sky' features a stellar cast which also includes Dan Stevens, Zazie Beetz, Pearl Amanda Dickson, Jeremiah Birkett Ellen Burstyn.
Birkett agreed with the costume difficulties, adding: ''I needed two people to put it on me. It's really heavy and claustrophobic. You have the weighted shoes, weighted suit, you feel like, 'Oh crap, I'm the guy. I feel this.' ''
Meanwhile, Portman previously admitted he backlash surrounding the 'Star Wars' prequels - in which she shot to fame as as Padme Amidala - backlash was ''a bummer''.
Natalie - who was a teen when the first of the prequel trilogy came out in 1999 - said: ''It was hard. It was a bummer because it felt like people were so excited about new ones and then to have people feel disappointed.
''Also to be at an age that I didn't really understand that's kind of the nature of the beast. When something has that much anticipation it can almost only disappoint.''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
When a biologist’s husband disappears his wife must undertake a dangerous mission into the unknown...
The music scene of Austin, Texas becomes tainted by lust and illict desires as two...
Rather than make a standard biopic about the most famous First Lady in American history,...
Jacqueline Bouvier was always a highly independent woman, even when she was a debutant; she...
For Natalie Portman's foray into directing, she's decided to turn Amos Oz's autobiographic book A...
With its grindingly low-key tension and unusual perspectives, this Western has a chance to revamp...
Rick is one of the hottest screenwriters in Hollywood but after the death of his...
Jane Hammond has always been an independent woman, but living in the developing West is...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. A trade dispute on the...
After five long years, the Clone Wars are still raging across the galaxy. Count Dooku...
Discontent is spreading across the galaxy. A separatist movement, led by the fallen Jedi Count...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The majestic order of honourable,...
Marvel can't help itself: these movies have to get bigger and crazier. And this one...
Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston talk about the upcoming 'Thor: The Dark World' in a...