Madeline Fontaine, who designed the costumes for the Jackie Kennedy biopic, has been named on the shortlist for Excellence in Period Film alongside Marion Boyce and Margot Wilson for The Dressmaker, Consolata Boyle for Florence Foster Jenkins, Mary Zophres for Hail, Caesar! and Renee Ehrlich Kalfus for Hidden Figures.

Zophres appears twice on the nominations list - she also scored a nod for La La Land in the Excellence in Contemporary Film category. Her fellow nominees included Rebecca Hale for Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, Arianne Phillips for Nocturnal Animals, Courtney Hoffman for Captain Fantastic and Cappi Ireland for Lion.

Colleen Atwood also landed two nods in the Excellence in Fantasy Film section for her work on Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children. She will go up against Alexandra Byrne for Doctor Strange, David Crossman and Glyn Dillon for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Deborah Cook for Kubo and the Two Strings, the first time an animated movie has been nominated by the guild.

In the TV section, costume designers Lou Eyrich and Helen Huang were recognised for the Outstanding Contemporary Television Series prize for their work on American Horror Story: Roanoke and they will compete against Paolo Nieddu (Empire), Allyson B. Fanger (Grace & Frankie), Johanna Argan and Kemal Harris (House of Cards) and Marie Schley (Transparent).

The costume designers for The Crown, Penny Dreadful, Stranger Things, and Westworld are up for Outstanding Period Television Series while the nominees for Outstanding Fantasy Television Series nominees represent shows such as Game of Thrones, The Man in the High Castle, Once Upon a Time, Sleepy Hollow, and The Walking Dead.

Nominees for Excellence in Short Form Design include B. Akerlund for Beyonce's music video to Hold Up and Milena Canonero for Wes Anderson's H&M Christmas advert Come Together.

Meryl Streep was previously announced as the honouree of the Distinguished Collaborator Award.

The winners will be announced on 21 February (17) at the Beverly Hilton hotel. The ceremony will be hosted by singer/actress Mandy Moore.