Natalie Maines is finally divorced.

The Dixie Chicks singer split from actor Adrian Pasdar in July 2017 and their bitter legal battle finally drew to a close last week.

Documents obtained by The Blast shows a judgement was entered on December 19, two months after they reached a financial agreement, and their divorce has now been finalised.

The 54-year-old actor had been seeking spousal support for the 45-year-old star as he'd claimed she was the primary breadwinner for their family, which also includes children Jackson, 18, and 14-year-old Beckett.

The 'Heroes' star claimed he had put his career aside to raise the children, while Natalie paid for their mortgage, holiday home, and all other expenses.

However, the 'Goodbye Earl' singer insisted they had signed a pre-nuptial agreement before they wed in 2000 and her Dixie Chicks money should only be hers, but Adrian challenged the validity of the document.

At one point, Adrian claimed he had no money and asked for $44,076 a month in spousal support and an additional $16,427 in child support, a total of $60,503 a month.

He argued his estranged wife had a net worth of $50 million and property worth $4.5 million and made around $2 million a year performing music.

But Natalie - who eventually had disclose her net worth - wanted to slash the demands and alleged the actor made more money than she did.

They reached a financial settlement in October, but the details will remain private.

The pair tied the knot in June 2000, after meeting at Dixie Chicks bandmate Emily Strayer's wedding to first husband Charlie Robison, where Natalie was a bridesmaid and Adrian was a groomsman.

The 'Wide Open Spaces' singer was previously married to Michael Tarabay from 1997 to 1999.