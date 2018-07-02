Natalie Dormer doesn't think she'll write another movie with her fiance Anthony Byrne because they didn't get along very well - but she loved being directed by him.
The 36-year-old actress teamed up with writer--and-director Anthony Byrne to pen psychological thriller 'In Darkness' and she admitted it was a very challenging experience.
She said: ''Couples say terrible things to each other that you would never say to your best friend. We learned very quickly that we couldn't write in the same room. Doors got slammed at various points and I wouldn't necessarily rush into writing with Anthony again, but I have huge respect for him.''
But when it came to shooting the movie, Natalie - who plays blind pianist Sofia - had a very different experience with her partner.
She told YOU magazine: ''He pulls out the best in me as an actress. We were simpatico and it was beautiful.''
Ahead of working on the movie, Natalie spent time working with the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).
She explained: ''You're never going to fully appreciate what it's like because you have the safety net there - your eyes - but I have to do a massive shout out to the RNIB because they gave me my cane lessons and showed me how to walk up and down the street and navigate around my own house. You realise you know a lot just by memory and sound.''
And the project has given the former 'Game of Thrones' star a new appreciation for life.
She said: ''You get your priorities straight. As I've got older I've got better at understanding that you need quality of life as well as work.''
It means Natalie is also getting more ''disciplined'' about setting aside time for Anthony.
She added: ''[It means] boxing off time to see each other and being a bit disciplined about it. It's tough, as an actor - you find yourself being flown to far corners of the earth - but that's where technology is the saviour.
''Thank God for WhatsApp and FaceTime! And you know what they say: absence makes the heart grow fonder.''
