Natalie Dormer says actors are just as objectified ''as much as the women'' in the TV and film industry.
The 36-year-old actress has had no problem stripping off for a role, and pointed to the example of Aidan Turner's topless appearance on 'Poldark' to suggest it's not all one way.
Speaking to The Sun newspaper, she explained: ''Welcome to being an actress under a certain age. But, you know, there are sensitive men in the industry as well -- writers, directors, producers.
''It's not just men against women... Actors suffer from it, too. Wasn't there a thing about Aidan Turner in 'Poldark'? It's a visual medium, so to a certain extent you get judged on the way you look.
''My personal experience has been to work on phenomenal jobs in which the men are objectified as much as the women.''
The 'Game of Thrones' star admitted she wasn't always so self assured and confident, and opened up about how she was ''profoundly bullied'' as a child.
She said: ''I wouldn't go back to my teenage years for love nor money. You know the girls who everybody thinks they want to be - the ones who are dating the sexy boys, like the captain of the football team?
''I was no-where near them. I was never an alpha girl and those girls terrified me . . . they still do.''
Natalie got her breakthrough as an actress 11 years ago when she was cast as Anne Boleyn in racy TV drama 'The Tudors', which is known for not holding back, but the British star insists she had no idea how raunchy it would be at the time.
Going into her decision to take the role, she said: ''People would say to me, 'The Tudors was so hyper-sexualised, why on earth would you make that decision?'
''Well, I made the decision because I was unemployed. I didn't know what The Tudors was going to be, I didn't have all 10 scripts -- I'd just got a job, for f***'s sake.''
