Natalie Dormer has reportedly split from her fiance after 11 years together.

The 'Game of Thrones' actress seems to have called time on her relationship with writer-and-director Anthony Byrne - whom she met on the set of 'The Tudors' - after promoting new thriller 'In Darkness' together.

In an interview with the star, the New Statesman newspaper has written: ''The two met on the set of The Tudors; they've parted ways since promoting the film this summer.''

Although Natalie is yet to directly comment on the break-up, it comes months after she admitted it was difficult writing and producing the movie as a duo.

She previously said: ''Couples say terrible things to each other that you would never say to your best friend. We learned very quickly that we couldn't write in the same room.

''Doors got slammed at various points and I wouldn't necessarily rush into writing with Anthony again, but I have huge respect for him.''

Natalie has also opened up about how she had tried to be more ''disciplined'' about setting aside for Anthony, which had proved difficult due to her hectic career.

She admitted: ''[It means] boxing off time to see each other and being a bit disciplined about it. It's tough, as an actor - you find yourself being flown to far corners of the earth - but that's where technology is the saviour.

''Thank God for WhatsApp and FaceTime! And you know what they say: absence makes the heart grow fonder.''

Indeed, the 36-year-old star previously admitted despite getting engaged in 2011, professional commitments had stalled any wedding plans.

Speaking in 2013, she said: ''We are still very much engaged. We've just been so busy that we haven't managed to get around to planning it.

''It won't be a big one... We were thinking of around 40-odd guests.''