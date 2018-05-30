English actress Natalie Dormer has confessed that there is a ''voyeuristic element'' to her new movie 'In Darkness'.
The 36-year-old actress stars as Sophia, a blind pianist, in the new thriller film, and Natalie has admitted that making the movie was a unique experience for her.
She shared: ''It was such an interesting experience, not being able to make eye contact with my co-stars. As an actor, you realise how deeply you depend on locking eyes. If you ever feel that you're losing the truth of the moment, that's what you come back to.
''So, to not be able to have that connection, we had to do some rehearsals with some of the pivotal scenes.''
Natalie's co-star Ed Skrein also found making the movie to be a weird experience.
But, on the other hand, he also admitted that not being able to make eye contact with his co-stars was ''weirdly liberating''.
Speaking to Collider, the English actress explained: ''Ed Skrein said that he found that weird at the beginning, as well, not being able to make eye contact, but that it was then weirdly liberating because it allowed him to study my face.
''There's a voyeuristic element to it that is very thriller. I relied heavily on Anthony [Byrne, the director] for where my eye line should be, and what was communicating with the camera and what wasn't. It was a technical minefield, in that regard.''
