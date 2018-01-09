'Game of Thrones' star Natalie Dormer believes female directors will start being regularly recognised for their work at awards ceremonies in four years/ because of how long it takes for movies to be made.
Natalie Dormer thinks it will take four years' for female directors to be recognised for their work at awards ceremonies.
The 35-year-old actress - who shot to fame in 'The Tudors' and 'Game of Thrones' - announced the nominations for the 2018 BAFTAs on Tuesday (09.01.18) but there was some controversy after no women were listed in the Best Director category.
Natalie accepts that there were some fantastic films made by her gender over the past 12 months but she thinks now is the time to be ''celebrating'' the fact that people are talking about gender inequality in the movie business as the recognition will follow.
Speaking to ITV News, Natalie mused: ''The thing with filmmaking is it takes time. It takes time to redraft the script, it takes time to find the money, it takes time to get the talent's schedules lined up to shoot them. So what I'm more interested in is celebrating that we are all talking it now. So then in the next two, three, four years that is where we can hold ourselves to account.''
The nominees for the Best Director BAFTA are Guillermo del Toro for 'The Shape of the Water', 'Blade Runner 2049' helmer Denis Villeneuve, 'Call Me By Your Name' director Luca Guadagnino, 'Dunkirk' filmmaker Christopher Nolan and 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' mastermind Martin McDonagh.
The lack of female directors being nominated also affected the Golden Globes and Barbra Streisand revealed her shock at being the one woman to ever win the Best Director Globe for a movie 34 years ago.
The 75-year-old singer-and-actress won one of the prestigious gongs for her 1984 movie 'Yentl', but while presenting the final award at the American ceremony on Sunday evening (07.01.18), Barbra pointed out that it was only men listed in this year's Best Director category.
She said: ''So, backstage I heard they said something about me, I was the only woman to get - did I hear right - the only woman to get the Best Director award, and you know that was 1984.
''That was 34 years ago. Folks, time's up. We need more women directors and more women to be nominated for best director. There are so many films out there that are so good directed by women.''
Ed Sheeran has admitted the personal nature of his songs has caused him to lose a few friends.
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
Right from the start, filmmaker Jason Zada begins filling scenes in this horror movie with...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
As The Hunger Games trilogy comes to an end, the final installment, The Hunger Games...
Katniss Everdeen is determined to take down President Snow once and for all. Too many...
Having successfully rescued Peeta and the other Hunger Games victors, Katniss Everdeen is feeling the...
This four-part franchise, based on the Suzanne Collins novels, turns very dark with this strikingly...
Solid acting and adept filmmaking help make up for the fact that this film asks...
Katniss Everdeen has survived the latest political disaster of Panem following the shocking 75th Hunger...
Following Katniss Everdeen's escape from the catastrophic 75th Hunger Games with mentor Haymitch and two...
The Riot Club is an elite group of ten Oxford University students; the very best...
Exhilarating racing action punctuates this true story, which sharply traces the rivalry between two Formula...
'The Counsellor' tells the story of a naive lawyer who holds the belief that dabbling...
James Hunt is English Formula 1 champion well-known for his hedonistic life of women, alcohol...
Madonna takes an ambitious approach to the 1936 abdication of Edward VIII, merging the history-making...