Natalie Dormer likes being recognised for her ''obscure'' roles.
The 36-year-old actress has starred in major productions including HBO's fantasy drama 'Game of Thrones' and 'The Hunger Games' franchise, but when it comes to fans recognising her on the street, she would much rather they talk to her about some of her lesser known jobs.
When asked what role people recognise her for the most, she said: ''I love it when it's more obscure things they know me from. It's interesting, I make an assumption they'll ask me about a particular role and it's always something completely different.''
And although fans will no doubt use Google to look up the various roles the 'Elementary' actress has taken on, she insists she doesn't use the popular search engine to see what the Internet has to say about her, because she doesn't want to read negative reviews.
Asked if she Googles herself, she said: ''I don't read reviews. If you believe the good ones, you've got to believe the bad ones too.''
Luckily for Natalie, she doesn't seem to have been getting any bad reviews for her role in 'Picnic at Hanging Rock', which is based on a popular Australian novel of the same name.
When asked by Notebook magazine if she was worried about how the adaptation would be received, she said: ''If you Google the Australian reviews, we got away with it. Of course it was a massive concern and there was a lot of scepticism to begin with. I think the Australian public were nervous, because it's the jewel in their crown - it's like our Dickens of Brontës. It really is their national treasure and they study it at school. But the good thing with original text is that it can be reinvented.''
