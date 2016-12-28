The 34-year-old model has four sons and one daughter, though no one would guess it by looking at her slender physique. While she loves being mother to such a big brood, the blonde beauty admits it has taken its toll on her body.

“Each pregnancy gets more difficult; it’s long and every time the body is giving up a little more,” Natalia, who welcomed youngest son Roman in June (16), told You magazine. “But afterwards you feel so much better straight away and having a baby is very good for your skin and organs, apparently – although of course my back has weakened. I can’t wear heels so much anymore.”

Even with five kids in tow the fashionista is keeping busy with work, one being a make-up collection with Guerlain’s Olivier Echaudemaison. The venture took over a year to bring to life and Natalia, who has posed for the brand’s campaigns, loved every minute of creating it alongside artist Olivier.

“We were like two kids playing with colours and textures,” she smiled. “Of course, I was more of a kid as Olivier has done this for many years, but I think he must have lived it again through me because I was so excited. But I was also opinionated.”

Products include a Felt Eyeliner, the Rogue G lipstick and Meteorites Perles De Legende pearls.

Natalia rarely has time to herself, as she has so much going on. But when it comes to her personal life, she’ll always put her family first.

“My children are my priority; I fit everything around their schedules,” she said. “When I’m not travelling, I work from home and as a couple (with boyfriend Antoine Arnault) we rarely go out unless it’s for work.”