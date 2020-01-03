Natalia Vodianova has got engaged.

The Russian supermodel has is set to walk down the aisle to tie the knot with her long-time partner, fashion mogul Antoine Arnault.

Natalia shared the news with her fans via social media, showing off a large diamond ring in a sweet snap of the couple on Instagram.

She captioned the post with: ''This year has been beautiful and very memorable ... 2020 here we come. Can't wait to celebrate next year with our loved ones @antoinearnault.''

Natalia - nicknamed 'Supernova' - has been dating Antoine for nine years and the couple are parents to Maxim, five, and Roman, three.

The 37-year-old catwalk beauty also has three children, Lucas, 18, Neva, 13, and Viktor, 12, from her 10-year marriage to British aristocrat Justin Portman, who she divorced in 2011.

Antoine, 42, is the boss of menswear label Berluti and cashmere clothing brand Loro Piana. His father is the billionaire chief executive of luxury goods conglomerate LVMH Moet Hennessy, the parent company of brands such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Marc Jacobs.

Meanwhile, Natalia previously expressed her surprise that son Lucas has followed her into modelling, after he walked for Balmain at a menswear show. However, a frank conversation between the pair eased her concerns.

Natalia said: ''I didn't expect this. He's a serious boy and he sat me down.

''He told us that before he continues with education [at Yale], he wanted something fun and creative, a bit of a distraction in life. So any reservations, he argued them away!''