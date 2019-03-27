Natalia Dyer likes to play different ''characters'' with her wardrobe choices.

The 22-year-old actress is known for her seemingly effortless and laid back style, and the star has insisted that she loves to ''play around'' with fashion because it gives her the ''opportunity'' to change her ''confidence'' and ''mood''.

She said: ''Fashion is another opportunity for me to play a character. Clothes can really change how you see yourself: your mood, your confidence. I like to play around a lot.''

Natalia plays Nancy Wheeler in the science-fiction horror Netflix series Stranger Things, which follows a group of teenagers in the fictional town of Hawkins during the 1980's, and Nancy explained that her life completely ''changed overnight'' when the series premiered.

Speaking to InStyle, she said: ''When 'Stranger Things' premiered, given the nature of how Netflix operates, things started to change literally overnight. It's still an adjustment. I'm an introverted person naturally. I like to keep to myself.''

The brunette beauty - who is dating her 'Stranger Things' co-star Charlie Heaton - also said that she likes to keep her private life out of the spotlight and off social media because she likes to give ''100 per cent'' to her relationships.

She said: ''It's [social media] a great platform, but it scares me. I'm fearful of general accessibility. I got rid of my Facebook; I don't do Twitter. I prefer to keep my personal life separate. My Instagram is a lot more work-based than life-based.

''It's important to have a life outside of work. You want to give it 100 percent when you're there, but it's easy to get wrapped up in things. Relationships require time and work too.''