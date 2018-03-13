Natalia Dyer is part of an all-star cast joining Jake Gyllenhaal and Rene Russo in their much-hyped new movie.

Jake and Rene are reuniting with 'Nightcrawler's writer-director Dan Gilroy in the as-yet-untitled film for Netflix about the world of big-money art collectors.

'Stranger Things' star Natalia is on board, along with John Malkovich, Toni Collette and 'On The Road's Tom Sturridge, according to Deadline.

'Fresh Meat's Zawe Ashton, 'The Get Down's Daveed Diggs and 'Get Shorty' actor Billy Magnussen have also joined the cast.

The project, which began shooting in Los Angeles earlier this month, stars Jake as an art critic in the story revolving around big-money artists and wealthy collectors.

Netflix won the project in an intense battle in June 2016, and plans to premiere the film on its streaming service later this year, along with a small theatrical release.

Jake has reportedly been immersing himself in the LA art scene in preparation for the role, visiting galleries, auctions and sales.

In his latest movie, 'Stronger', Gyllenhaal stars as Jeff Bauman, who was injured in the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013 and lost both his legs.

And the actor recently admitted he found it tough to bring humour to the character.

He shared: ''I think just sometimes understanding his sense of humour in the midst of, like, pretty dark things, that was hard for me.

''Because I think I sometimes take situations too seriously and I think his sense of humour, how crude it is in the face of situations where you never expect it.''