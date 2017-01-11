The One Mic star was reportedly accused of not paying taxes for income he earned in 2006 to 2010, totalling $3.5 million.

Last year (16), tax liens stemming from 2007, 2008, and 2010 were filed against the 43-year-old, but in December (16) he settled the debt. He has yet to comment on the reports.

Nas was reportedly hit with his first tax lien in 2009 and by the following year (10) his total tax debt stood at $6.46 million (£5.3 million).